Odisha's Road to Progress: Six-Lane Grand Ring Road Announced

Odisha's Works Minister, Prithviraj Harichandan, announced plans for a six-lane grand ring road connecting major commercial hubs across the state. This initiative aims to reduce travel time to 26 hours and bolster infrastructure development. The government is also amending public works codes to benefit local contractors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Odisha's Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan announced the construction of a six-lane grand ring road on Wednesday. This ambitious project will connect Mottu in Malkangiri district to Tiring in Mayurbhanj district, drastically reducing travel time across the state to just 26 hours.

Speaking at the Odisha Infrastructure Conclave 2024, Harichandan highlighted the government's commitment to executing major infrastructure projects to spur development. He noted challenges from previous policies, where local contractors were sidelined, and assured amendments to the Odisha public works department code to enhance opportunities for B and C class contractors.

J Patra, president of the All-Odisha Contractors Welfare Association, stressed that the conclave serves as a transformative platform to bridge gaps between contractors and the government, focusing on innovation and sustainability in infrastructure development. The event marks a new chapter in Odisha's infrastructural growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

