Tragic Accident: Woman Dies Under MCD Truck Wheels

A 47-year-old woman tragically died in Nauroji Nagar after being hit by an unidentified vehicle and subsequently run over by an MCD truck. Her husband, Shyam Charan, sustained minor injuries. The truck driver, Jaan Mohammad, fled the scene but was later apprehended by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic accident unfolded on Wednesday evening near Nauroji Nagar, as a 47-year-old woman lost her life after falling from a scooter hit by an unidentified vehicle. The woman was subsequently crushed under an MCD garbage truck.

The victim, identified as Har Devi, was traveling with her husband, Shyam Charan, 49, who suffered minor injuries in the incident. According to Charan, the unidentified vehicle struck their scooter from behind, causing Devi to fall and tragically be run over by the following garbage truck.

The driver of the truck, Jaan Mohammad, aged 34, fled the scene but was later apprehended by the police. Authorities have formed teams to locate the driver of the unidentified vehicle. Charan expressed his grief, stating that the dumper driver had time to stop but failed to do so.

(With inputs from agencies.)

