Tragic Accident: Woman Dies Under MCD Truck Wheels

A tragic accident unfolded on Wednesday evening near Nauroji Nagar, as a 47-year-old woman lost her life after falling from a scooter hit by an unidentified vehicle. The woman was subsequently crushed under an MCD garbage truck.

The victim, identified as Har Devi, was traveling with her husband, Shyam Charan, 49, who suffered minor injuries in the incident. According to Charan, the unidentified vehicle struck their scooter from behind, causing Devi to fall and tragically be run over by the following garbage truck.

The driver of the truck, Jaan Mohammad, aged 34, fled the scene but was later apprehended by the police. Authorities have formed teams to locate the driver of the unidentified vehicle. Charan expressed his grief, stating that the dumper driver had time to stop but failed to do so.

