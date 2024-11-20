Tragic End for Rescued Bonnet Macaque at Vandalur Zoo
A female bonnet macaque rescued from Vellore and taken to Vandalur Zoo died despite treatment efforts for injuries and anemia. The macaque, who had been cared for by a veterinarian in Ranipet, showed some improvement but ultimately succumbed. Intervention by TANUVAS experts was unsuccessful.
A bonnet macaque recently rescued and brought to Vandalur Zoo in critical condition has died, as confirmed by the zoo's management.
The young female monkey, previously under the care of Dr. Vallaiappan in Ranipet, suffered from multiple dog bite wounds and anemia, leading the veterinarian to seek interim custody through a court petition. The court denied the request.
Despite the zoo's dedicated medical team employing various treatments, including physiotherapy and consultations with TANUVAS experts, the macaque's condition worsened and resulted in its death.
