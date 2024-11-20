Tragic End for Rescued Bonnet Macaque at Vandalur Zoo

A bonnet macaque recently rescued and brought to Vandalur Zoo in critical condition has died, as confirmed by the zoo's management.

The young female monkey, previously under the care of Dr. Vallaiappan in Ranipet, suffered from multiple dog bite wounds and anemia, leading the veterinarian to seek interim custody through a court petition. The court denied the request.

Despite the zoo's dedicated medical team employing various treatments, including physiotherapy and consultations with TANUVAS experts, the macaque's condition worsened and resulted in its death.

