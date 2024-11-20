Left Menu

Tragic End for Rescued Bonnet Macaque at Vandalur Zoo

A female bonnet macaque rescued from Vellore and taken to Vandalur Zoo died despite treatment efforts for injuries and anemia. The macaque, who had been cared for by a veterinarian in Ranipet, showed some improvement but ultimately succumbed. Intervention by TANUVAS experts was unsuccessful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:37 IST
Tragic End for Rescued Bonnet Macaque at Vandalur Zoo
  • Country:
  • India

A bonnet macaque recently rescued and brought to Vandalur Zoo in critical condition has died, as confirmed by the zoo's management.

The young female monkey, previously under the care of Dr. Vallaiappan in Ranipet, suffered from multiple dog bite wounds and anemia, leading the veterinarian to seek interim custody through a court petition. The court denied the request.

Despite the zoo's dedicated medical team employing various treatments, including physiotherapy and consultations with TANUVAS experts, the macaque's condition worsened and resulted in its death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024