Devastating Storm Unleashes Fury on Pacific Northwest

A powerful storm hit Washington state, causing widespread power outages and damage, before moving to California. It caused two deaths, two injuries, and significant disruption across the Pacific Northwest and parts of Canada. Forecasters predict extreme rain and flooding in California later this week.

Updated: 21-11-2024 08:12 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 08:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A severe storm wreaked havoc on Washington state Wednesday, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and causing multiple fatalities. The atmospheric river storm, the first of the season, has since traveled south to California, where it threatens to unleash torrential rain by week's end, weather experts report.

Tragedy struck when two women lost their lives to fallen trees in separate incidents near Seattle. Additionally, a tree injured two individuals when it collided with their trailer in Maple Valley. Wind gusts reached 70 mph, downing trees and power lines, plunging over 300,000 into darkness across three states.

In British Columbia, Canada, the storm disrupted power for 225,000 people. NBC affiliates showed harrowing images of the storm's destruction, with vehicles crushed by fallen trees. Authorities advised residents to stay indoors, urging them to avoid windows and to remain on lower floors for safety.

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

