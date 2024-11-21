Devastating Storm Unleashes Fury on Pacific Northwest

A severe storm wreaked havoc on Washington state Wednesday, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and causing multiple fatalities. The atmospheric river storm, the first of the season, has since traveled south to California, where it threatens to unleash torrential rain by week's end, weather experts report.

Tragedy struck when two women lost their lives to fallen trees in separate incidents near Seattle. Additionally, a tree injured two individuals when it collided with their trailer in Maple Valley. Wind gusts reached 70 mph, downing trees and power lines, plunging over 300,000 into darkness across three states.

In British Columbia, Canada, the storm disrupted power for 225,000 people. NBC affiliates showed harrowing images of the storm's destruction, with vehicles crushed by fallen trees. Authorities advised residents to stay indoors, urging them to avoid windows and to remain on lower floors for safety.

