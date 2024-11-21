Fiery Display: Reykjanes Peninsula's Latest Volcanic Eruption

A volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland, occurring late Wednesday, marked its seventh eruption since December. Lava spewed from a 3 km fissure, captivating geologists and residents alike.

Iceland's meteorological office reported the eruption started at 11:14 pm and highlighted that it is smaller than the significant eruption of August. Despite the spectacle, authorities caution against potential gas emissions impacting the region, including Grindavik town.

The frequent eruptions have already disturbed life in Grindavik, disrupting infrastructure and causing residents to relocate temporarily. However, authorities have assured that this latest event does not threaten further damage to the town.

(With inputs from agencies.)