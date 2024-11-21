Left Menu

Haryana's Infrastructure Surge: A Rs 58,274 Crore Vision

Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi led a state-level review of nine major infrastructure projects aimed at boosting the state's connectivity and healthcare facilities, with an investment of Rs 58,274.05 crore. The meeting addressed land acquisition and project completion timelines, involving various departmental stakeholders.

Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi recently assessed the progress of nine major infrastructure projects in the state, totaling an expected investment of Rs 58,274.05 crore. The review took place at a state-level meeting with input from deputy commissioners and officials from departments such as NHAI, power, and health.

During the meeting, Joshi expressed satisfaction with the ongoing work and emphasized the need for deputy commissioners to resolve outstanding issues promptly. The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway project was a focal point, with directives issued to the Kaithal district for land possession completion by December.

Other projects reviewed included the greenfield connectivity to Jewar Airport and construction of two ESIC hospitals. On the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, efforts to expedite land compensation were highlighted, ensuring timely project delivery.

