Rising Concerns: Delhi-NCR Kids Worry Over Climate Change

Delhi-NCR schoolchildren are increasingly worried about climate change, an NGO report reveals. Conducted with 423 students aged 10 to 15, the study shows that 89% express concern, with most dismissing token events like World Environment Day as ineffective.

The report titled 'The Future We Want' highlights knowledge gaps, especially among low-income students. While 87% of students understand 'climate change,' a significant number from disadvantaged backgrounds remain uninformed. Wealthier students largely acknowledge its impacts, driven by better access to information through schools and social media.

The report underscores how the digital divide exacerbates understanding and action on climate issues. Mental health is also affected, with anxiety rising among students. Recommendations include practice-based education, mental health support, and engaging storytelling to inspire action.

(With inputs from agencies.)