Left Menu

Rising Concerns: Delhi-NCR Kids Worry Over Climate Change

A report by the Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group reveals that 89% of schoolchildren in Delhi-NCR are concerned about climate change. The study highlights knowledge disparities, particularly among low-income students, and suggests more comprehensive climate education and mental health support to address rising climate anxiety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:27 IST
Rising Concerns: Delhi-NCR Kids Worry Over Climate Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi-NCR schoolchildren are increasingly worried about climate change, an NGO report reveals. Conducted with 423 students aged 10 to 15, the study shows that 89% express concern, with most dismissing token events like World Environment Day as ineffective.

The report titled 'The Future We Want' highlights knowledge gaps, especially among low-income students. While 87% of students understand 'climate change,' a significant number from disadvantaged backgrounds remain uninformed. Wealthier students largely acknowledge its impacts, driven by better access to information through schools and social media.

The report underscores how the digital divide exacerbates understanding and action on climate issues. Mental health is also affected, with anxiety rising among students. Recommendations include practice-based education, mental health support, and engaging storytelling to inspire action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024