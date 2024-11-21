Left Menu

Hope Restored: Subsidence-Hit Jyotirmath Residents Allowed Temporary Repairs

The Chamoli District Magistrate has partially lifted a two-year ban in Jyotirmath, allowing temporary repairs on damaged houses categorized as yellow or green, bringing relief to residents who've pushed for this change. However, new construction remains prohibited, and residents must adhere to restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Chamoli District Magistrate has partially lifted a nearly two-year ban on repairing houses in subsidence-affected Jyotirmath, permitting temporary repairs for structures categorized under yellow and green. This move comes as a relief to residents who have advocated for the ability to address damage in their homes.

Only repair work for existing residential buildings will be permitted under specific conditions, as outlined in an official order by Chamoli District Magistrate Sandip Tiwari. New construction remains prohibited, and building owners must submit an affidavit pledging not to undertake any new construction.

The subsidence issue in Jyotirmath seriously escalated in January 2023, with many homes displaying substantial structural damage resulting in some areas being declared unsafe. A total of 482 buildings were categorized as red, with 34 in black, and a combined 722 in yellow or green, signifying varying damage degrees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

