A vessel driver named Chandan Maiti tragically died while patrolling inside Kendrapara district's Gahirmatha marine sanctuary. The cause of death is suspected to be a cardiac arrest, with confirmation pending a postmortem. The incident coincides with the ongoing Olive Ridley turtle conservation efforts in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:13 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Gahirmatha Sanctuary: Vessel Driver's Sudden Demise
driver
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary located in Kendrapara district as a vessel driver suddenly collapsed and died during patrolling, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

The unfortunate event took place on Wednesday night, and the deceased has been identified as 56-year-old Chandan Maiti. His body has been sent for a postmortem examination, and officials suspect a cardiac arrest as the cause of death.

This occurrence comes amidst the state's implementation of a seven-month prohibition on sea fishing from November 1, aimed at protecting the Olive Ridley turtles during their annual nesting season along critical waterways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

