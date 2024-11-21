Tragedy Strikes in Gahirmatha Sanctuary: Vessel Driver's Sudden Demise

A tragic incident unfolded in the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary located in Kendrapara district as a vessel driver suddenly collapsed and died during patrolling, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

The unfortunate event took place on Wednesday night, and the deceased has been identified as 56-year-old Chandan Maiti. His body has been sent for a postmortem examination, and officials suspect a cardiac arrest as the cause of death.

This occurrence comes amidst the state's implementation of a seven-month prohibition on sea fishing from November 1, aimed at protecting the Olive Ridley turtles during their annual nesting season along critical waterways.

