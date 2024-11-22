Suspension at Pilibhit: Tiger Reserve Safari Scandal Unfolds

In a significant breach of safari regulations, two guides and two drivers associated with the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve have been suspended. This decision came in the wake of a video circulating on social media, evidencing the vehicles alarmingly close to the tigers.

Reserve Deputy Director Manish Singh requested a report from regional forest officer Sahendra Yadav after the video surfaced. Subsequently, Yadav, following Singh's directives, imposed a 15-day suspension on the individuals involved, citing clear violations of park rules.

The video revealed an incident from Wednesday when a tiger encounter drew multiple safari vehicles to the scene. These vehicles encircled the tiger, allowing tourists to take photographs and videos, exacerbating concerns over safety and conservation, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)