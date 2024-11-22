Left Menu

Suspension at Pilibhit: Tiger Reserve Safari Scandal Unfolds

Two guides and two drivers at Pilibhit Tiger Reserve were suspended for bringing vehicles excessively close to tigers during a safari, flouting safety regulations. The action followed a viral video of the incident, prompting Deputy Director Manish Singh to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 22-11-2024 00:24 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 00:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breach of safari regulations, two guides and two drivers associated with the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve have been suspended. This decision came in the wake of a video circulating on social media, evidencing the vehicles alarmingly close to the tigers.

Reserve Deputy Director Manish Singh requested a report from regional forest officer Sahendra Yadav after the video surfaced. Subsequently, Yadav, following Singh's directives, imposed a 15-day suspension on the individuals involved, citing clear violations of park rules.

The video revealed an incident from Wednesday when a tiger encounter drew multiple safari vehicles to the scene. These vehicles encircled the tiger, allowing tourists to take photographs and videos, exacerbating concerns over safety and conservation, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

