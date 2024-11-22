Left Menu

Huliot India: Pioneering Water Innovations with Clear Black STP

Huliot India has introduced its groundbreaking sewage treatment plant, Clear Black STP, known for its green solutions and MBR technology. This innovation promises to transform wastewater recycling in India, offering clean water and energy savings. It has drawn praise from various sectors for its design and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:19 IST
Huliot India, a burgeoning pipe brand in India over the past decade, is making waves with its innovative Clear Black STP. The company is acclaimed for its cutting-edge design and sustainable solutions, aimed at addressing the global water crisis. The new system promises to recycle wastewater effectively, providing households with clean water.

Miss Universe India Divita Rai praised Huliot's unique STP design for its potential impact on India's water scarcity challenges. CEO Miki Kedem highlighted its revolutionary integration of MBR technology and solar panels, offering significant energy savings. The system is user-friendly and remotely operable, making it ideal for areas facing power outages.

Designing the Clear Black STP was a prestigious endeavor, turning functional equipment into a celebrated art installation. Spearheaded by Sheena Chhabria, it has attracted widespread attention. Roshan Roddrigues lauded Huliot's vision in elevating the perception of pipelines, making Clear Black the centerpiece of their portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

