Cloud Seeding: A Bitter Solution for Delhi's Winter Pollution?

The Central Pollution Control Board has evaluated the feasibility of using cloud seeding in Delhi as a winter pollution emergency measure. Despite previous successful trials, significant challenges include low moisture and reliance on pre-existing clouds. Environmentalists present mixed reactions to its implementation and potential harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Central Pollution Control Board has assessed cloud seeding as an emergency solution to counter Delhi's winter pollution. However, it cited insufficient moisture and a reliance on pre-existing clouds as limitations, an RTI inquiry found.

The board's review comes after IIT Kanpur proposed using artificial rainfall to tackle Delhi's severe air quality issues. The plan has faced hurdles due to northern India's low winter moisture influenced by Western Disturbances.

Delhi's government is urging the central authority to consider cloud seeding, with estimated costs of Rs 3 crore. Though successful trials were previously conducted, environmentalists express concerns over chemical use and suggest focusing on reducing pollution directly.

