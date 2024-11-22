Left Menu

Unlocking Microgravity: India's Next Frontier in Space and Medicine

ISRO Chief S Somanath announced India's potential investments in microgravity research, emphasizing collaborations with stakeholders such as vaccine developers. With a MoU signed between the Department of Biotechnology and Department of Space, this initiative aims to enhance understanding of human biology in space, boosting medical advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:28 IST
Unlocking Microgravity: India's Next Frontier in Space and Medicine
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO Chief S Somanath has highlighted India's burgeoning opportunity in microgravity research, spotlighting ongoing discussions with stakeholders including vaccine developers at the Raksha Summit 2024. Microgravity's role in medical advancements presents immense potential, particularly in how biological systems respond to space environments.

In a landmark move, the Department of Biotechnology and the Department of Space have entered into an agreement to explore biotechnology research in space, a venture set to support ISRO's human space flight project Gaganyaan. Somanath emphasized the initiative's significance in unraveling the effects of microgravity on human physiology, such as body fluid dynamics.

Somanath also urged the domestic healthcare sector to emulate the space sector's success in localizing manufacturing. He pointed out that while ISRO successfully domesticated technology production in aerospace, similar strategies could bolster India's healthcare infrastructure, especially in producing cost-effective hospital equipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024