Greta Thunberg Blasts COP29 Climate Finance Draft

Renowned climate activist Greta Thunberg has delivered a scathing critique of the COP29 climate finance draft, labeling it a 'complete disaster' and a 'death sentence' for millions at risk from the climate crisis. Her remarks emerged as the UN climate conference in Baku extended into overtime, with negotiations dragging on overnight.

The latest draft proposes increasing climate finance to USD 250 billion annually by 2035, a figure sharply criticized by activists and developing nations. Thunberg, in a pointed X post, expressed disappointment, highlighting the failure of current leadership to address the climate emergency adequately.

Thunberg accused Global North countries of shirking their 'climate debt', as critical financial support remains elusive amidst record greenhouse gas emissions. Her condemnation echoes the frustration of many as COP processes seem complicit in perpetuating global injustice.

