Greta Thunberg Blasts COP29 Climate Finance Draft

Greta Thunberg criticizes the climate finance draft at COP29, calling it insufficient and a betrayal. The draft proposes increasing finance to $250 billion by 2035, a figure opposed by activists and developing nations. Thunberg accuses developed countries of not fulfilling their 'climate debt'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 23-11-2024 06:46 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 06:46 IST
Greta Thunberg
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Renowned climate activist Greta Thunberg has delivered a scathing critique of the COP29 climate finance draft, labeling it a 'complete disaster' and a 'death sentence' for millions at risk from the climate crisis. Her remarks emerged as the UN climate conference in Baku extended into overtime, with negotiations dragging on overnight.

The latest draft proposes increasing climate finance to USD 250 billion annually by 2035, a figure sharply criticized by activists and developing nations. Thunberg, in a pointed X post, expressed disappointment, highlighting the failure of current leadership to address the climate emergency adequately.

Thunberg accused Global North countries of shirking their 'climate debt', as critical financial support remains elusive amidst record greenhouse gas emissions. Her condemnation echoes the frustration of many as COP processes seem complicit in perpetuating global injustice.

