Jammu's Tawi Riverfront Project: A New Era of Urban Development

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inspected the Tawi Riverfront project in Jammu, ensuring its first phase completion by January 2025. Aimed at urban development and ecological sustainability, the project aligns with the Sabarmati riverfront model, enhancing recreational and commercial spaces. It's set to boost Jammu's tourism potential significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conducted an on-site review of the Tawi Riverfront project, highlighting its anticipated first phase completion by January 2025. The project, mirroring Gujarat's Sabarmati riverfront, promises to enrich Jammu's urban landscape.

By improving the Tawi River's aesthetics and purifying capabilities, the initiative aims to bolster environmental sustainability and urban infrastructure. It also focuses on developing recreational, residential, and commercial areas.

With projects like Jambu Zoo and the Tirumala Tirupati Temple already boosting tourism, the riverfront project is expected to further enhance Jammu's appeal. Sinha commended the Jammu Smart City team's efforts and looked forward to a transformed cityscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

