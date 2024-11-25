Left Menu

New Birth at Kuno National Park: A Step Forward in Cheetah Conservation

In a significant development for the Cheetah Project in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, a female African cheetah named Neerva has given birth to cubs. The exact number is yet to be confirmed. This event marks an important milestone in the reintroduction efforts of cheetahs in India.

In a remarkable achievement for wildlife conservation, a female African cheetah named Neerva has given birth to cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, marking a milestone for the Cheetah Project. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the news on social media, while awaiting confirmation on the exact number of cubs.

The project has seen substantial progress since the reintroduction of cheetahs to India, with this being the latest successful birth. Neerva's cubs add to the growing cheetah population at Kuno, initially restored with animals from Namibia and South Africa following their extinction in the country seven decades ago.

Yadav praised the forest department for their commitment to the project, highlighting the significance of these births not just for "Cheetah State" Madhya Pradesh but for India as a whole. The park's ongoing efforts reflect a hopeful future for cheetah conservation on an intercontinental scale.

