New Birth at Kuno National Park: A Step Forward in Cheetah Conservation

In a remarkable achievement for wildlife conservation, a female African cheetah named Neerva has given birth to cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, marking a milestone for the Cheetah Project. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the news on social media, while awaiting confirmation on the exact number of cubs.

The project has seen substantial progress since the reintroduction of cheetahs to India, with this being the latest successful birth. Neerva's cubs add to the growing cheetah population at Kuno, initially restored with animals from Namibia and South Africa following their extinction in the country seven decades ago.

Yadav praised the forest department for their commitment to the project, highlighting the significance of these births not just for "Cheetah State" Madhya Pradesh but for India as a whole. The park's ongoing efforts reflect a hopeful future for cheetah conservation on an intercontinental scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)