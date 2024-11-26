Left Menu

Sky Tower 1: The Future of Urban Living in Perambur

SPR India unveils Sky Tower 1, a 45-storey luxury high-rise in Chennai's Perambur area. The tower offers 303 premium apartments with world-class amenities and modern design, priced competitively from Rs. 85 lakhs. It promises safety, sustainability, and connectivity, while reinforcing investment potential in this rapidly developing region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 12:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

SPR India has announced the launch of Sky Tower 1, a new architectural marvel soaring 45 storeys high in Perambur, Chennai. Part of the expansive SPR City, this luxury high-rise features 303 meticulously designed 2 and 3 BHK apartments, harmonizing opulence with innovation. With prices beginning at Rs. 85 lakhs, Sky Tower 1 offers exceptional value, merging premium living with competitive pricing in a burgeoning area.

Engineered to the highest standards, Sky Tower 1 prioritizes safety and eco-friendliness. The project, backed by seismic and earthquake resistance assessments from IIT Madras, also boasts superior wind force resilience. Natural ventilation, energy efficiency features, and Vaastu-compliant layouts reflect its commitment to sustainable living. A green podium with a swimming pool enhances the residential experience, addressing urban heat concerns while promoting energy efficiency and well-being.

Strategically situated in Perambur, one of Chennai's rapidly expanding locales, Sky Tower 1 offers seamless access to essential amenities, including a CBSE school, modern hospital, retail, and entertainment facilities within its township. This prime location, coupled with superior connectivity, reinforces the project's appeal as both a luxurious living space and a sound long-term investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

