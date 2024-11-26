Trouble Ignites for Japan's Epsilon S Rocket as Engine Fire Stalls Progress

A combustion test for Japan's new small rocket, the Epsilon S, ended in flames at the Tanegashima Space Center on Tuesday, although no injuries or external damages were reported. This setback marks the second testing failure, raising questions about the rocket's progress as it approaches its expected debut next year.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has launched an investigation into the incident. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi emphasized the significance of rockets like the Epsilon S for Japan's space development autonomy. A similar issue happened last year, linked to the engine's ignition system, which JAXA claims to have addressed since.

The Epsilon S rocket aims to enhance Japan's competitive edge in the burgeoning satellite launch industry, but Tuesday's incident underscores the challenges in its development. Unlike the Epsilon S, Japan's larger H3 rocket, after an initial setback, has achieved three successful launches since February 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)