Uttarakhand Launches 'Bagh Rakshak Yojana' for Tiger Conservation

The Uttarakhand government has introduced the 'Bagh Rakshak Yojana', focused on tiger conservation. This initiative will involve training volunteers in educational institutions and engaging civil society. The plan also provides life insurance for nature guides and aims to bolster ecosystem research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 26-11-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:34 IST
  • India

The Uttarakhand government has unveiled a new initiative called the 'Bagh Rakshak Yojana' to bolster tiger conservation efforts, confirmed Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Saket Badola on Tuesday.

The approval came from State Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal during a Corbett Foundation meeting, with plans effective immediately. Initially, volunteer training will be conducted in schools, colleges, and universities, complemented by the creation of biodiversity walls and nature clubs, Badola detailed.

The scheme's next phase focuses on involving civil society and the corporate sector to enhance public cooperation in tiger protection. Additionally, the scheme provides life insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh for guides and frontline staff. The Corbett Foundation is also committed to conducting research on crucial species like hog deer and crocodiles, as well as upgrading the reserve's facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

