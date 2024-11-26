Left Menu

Cyclonic Alert in Tamil Nadu: State Gears Up for Storm Readiness

Tamil Nadu braces for a potential cyclonic storm as heavy rainfall continues across various districts. High-level meetings and precautionary measures are underway, with relief camps ready and emergency teams on standby. The IMD forecasts further intensification and strategic action plans are being executed by state authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:28 IST
Cyclonic Alert in Tamil Nadu: State Gears Up for Storm Readiness
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Tamil Nadu is on high alert as it prepares for a potential cyclonic storm predicted to intensify on November 27. The India Meteorological Department has confirmed the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to develop into a cyclonic storm, prompting swift preemptive actions by state authorities.

Chief Minister M K Stalin convened a high-level meeting to assess the situation and expedite precautions, deploying National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to vulnerable districts including Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagappatinam, and Cuddalore. Rainfall, ranging from mild to heavy, has caused significant traffic congestion, affecting major routes like the OMR Road and even delaying flights.

In ensuring uninterrupted services, Aavin has dedicated 24x7 operations for milk supply. Meanwhile, district officials have assured adequate relief arrangements and medical support, with evacuation plans in place for those in low-lying areas. The state's emergency operation centers continue to operate round-the-clock, as all efforts focus on minimizing potential impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024