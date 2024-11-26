Cyclonic Alert in Tamil Nadu: State Gears Up for Storm Readiness

The state of Tamil Nadu is on high alert as it prepares for a potential cyclonic storm predicted to intensify on November 27. The India Meteorological Department has confirmed the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to develop into a cyclonic storm, prompting swift preemptive actions by state authorities.

Chief Minister M K Stalin convened a high-level meeting to assess the situation and expedite precautions, deploying National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to vulnerable districts including Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagappatinam, and Cuddalore. Rainfall, ranging from mild to heavy, has caused significant traffic congestion, affecting major routes like the OMR Road and even delaying flights.

In ensuring uninterrupted services, Aavin has dedicated 24x7 operations for milk supply. Meanwhile, district officials have assured adequate relief arrangements and medical support, with evacuation plans in place for those in low-lying areas. The state's emergency operation centers continue to operate round-the-clock, as all efforts focus on minimizing potential impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)