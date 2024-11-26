Tragedy at Sea: The Capsizing of the Sea Story

Tragedy struck off Egypt's Red Sea coast as the tourist boat Sea Story capsized, resulting in the recovery of four bodies. Rescue teams continue to search for nine missing individuals amidst prevailing maritime challenges.

Survivors included 31 tourists, among them two Belgians and an Egyptian, who were part of a multi-day diving trip when high waves overcame the vessel, sinking it within minutes. The surviving tourists are receiving assistance in Marsa Alam.

The incident has raised concerns over maritime safety despite the vessel passing recent inspections. Severe weather conditions with high waves and strong winds caused maritime closures, impacting the critical tourism sector in Egypt.

(With inputs from agencies.)