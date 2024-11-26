Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: The Capsizing of the Sea Story

Four bodies have been recovered after the tourist boat Sea Story capsized off Egypt's Red Sea coast. Nine people remain missing, while 31 survivors have been accounted for. The incident highlights ongoing maritime challenges, worsened by rough weather conditions. The Red Sea continues to be a crucial part of Egypt's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:18 IST
Tragedy struck off Egypt's Red Sea coast as the tourist boat Sea Story capsized, resulting in the recovery of four bodies. Rescue teams continue to search for nine missing individuals amidst prevailing maritime challenges.

Survivors included 31 tourists, among them two Belgians and an Egyptian, who were part of a multi-day diving trip when high waves overcame the vessel, sinking it within minutes. The surviving tourists are receiving assistance in Marsa Alam.

The incident has raised concerns over maritime safety despite the vessel passing recent inspections. Severe weather conditions with high waves and strong winds caused maritime closures, impacting the critical tourism sector in Egypt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

