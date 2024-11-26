Delhi Faces Severe Air Quality Threat Amidst Shifting Wind Patterns

Delhi's air quality remained stagnant in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday, with experts warning it could worsen to 'severe' levels within the next 24 hours due to changing wind patterns.

Monitoring stations across the capital recorded no 'severe' air quality readings, yet experts predict a change as easterly winds set in.

Efforts to tackle the pollution include intensified enforcement of anti-pollution measures by authorities, following criticism from the Supreme Court over lapses in implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)