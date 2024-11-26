Delhi Faces Severe Air Quality Threat Amidst Shifting Wind Patterns
Delhi's air quality remains in the 'very poor' category, with potential for deterioration to 'severe' levels due to changing wind patterns. Authorities are cracking down on pollution violations after a Supreme Court reprimand. The primary pollutants are PM2.5 and PM10, largely from vehicular emissions and stubble burning.
Delhi's air quality remained stagnant in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday, with experts warning it could worsen to 'severe' levels within the next 24 hours due to changing wind patterns.
Monitoring stations across the capital recorded no 'severe' air quality readings, yet experts predict a change as easterly winds set in.
Efforts to tackle the pollution include intensified enforcement of anti-pollution measures by authorities, following criticism from the Supreme Court over lapses in implementation.
