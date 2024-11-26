Mystery Red Liquid in Jeedimetla Sparks Social Media Frenzy

Residents of Jeedimetla were taken aback late Monday night when a red liquid, appearing like blood, spilled onto a street. The unexpected occurrence quickly spread across social media, heightening public concern in the community.

However, by Tuesday, officials assured that initial examinations identified the substance merely as paint wash, not posing any environmental hazard. 'This is not related to industrial effluents or chemical leaks,' stated an official source.

The Pollution Control Board has collected samples for further testing. Thankfully, the flow from the manhole has stopped, and the liquid has dried. Authorities suspect the incident was caused by paint wash mingling with water at an unspecified source.

