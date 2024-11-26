Mystery Red Liquid in Jeedimetla Sparks Social Media Frenzy
A red liquid resembling blood alarmed Jeedimetla residents when it spilled onto a street from a manhole. Videos went viral, prompting concern. Authorities clarified the liquid was paint wash, not hazardous. Samples are being tested, and the flow has ceased. Officials believe paint mixed with water caused the incident.
Residents of Jeedimetla were taken aback late Monday night when a red liquid, appearing like blood, spilled onto a street. The unexpected occurrence quickly spread across social media, heightening public concern in the community.
However, by Tuesday, officials assured that initial examinations identified the substance merely as paint wash, not posing any environmental hazard. 'This is not related to industrial effluents or chemical leaks,' stated an official source.
The Pollution Control Board has collected samples for further testing. Thankfully, the flow from the manhole has stopped, and the liquid has dried. Authorities suspect the incident was caused by paint wash mingling with water at an unspecified source.
