Emami Realty's Bold Expansion: 22 Million Square Feet to Transform India's Urban Landscape

In a monumental announcement, Emami Realty, headquartered in Kolkata, has revealed plans to develop 22 million square feet of residential and commercial spaces in India over seven years, targeting a revenue potential of Rs 15,000 crore.

This development will span key cities including Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai, signifying the company's dedication to transforming urban living standards and boosting the nation's real estate sector growth, according to a statement released by Emami Realty.

Nitesh Kumar, the MD & CEO, emphasized that this extensive plan highlights their commitment to enhancing urban life. Since 2006, Emami Realty, part of the Emami Group, has already developed over 3.7 crore square feet of similar projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)