Blaze Engulfs 22-Storey Building in South Mumbai
A fire broke out in a 22-storey building in South Mumbai, injuring two individuals, including a female firefighter. The blaze, which started on the 14th floor and extended to the 19th level, was due to a gas cylinder explosion. Residents were evacuated to safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:02 IST
- Country:
- India
A devastating fire broke out in the 22-storey Ansari Heights building in South Mumbai, injuring two people including a dedicated female firefighter, civic officials reported.
The blaze, believed to have been triggered by a cooking gas cylinder explosion, spread from the 14th to the 19th floors, forcing a precautionary evacuation.
Rescue operations involved 12 fire engines, and despite the chaos, the fire was eventually put out by 5 PM. Thankfully, the injured were reported to be in stable condition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- fire
- blaze
- firefighter
- evacuation
- high-rise
- cylinder explosion
- safety
- rescue
- injury
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Swiss Village on Edge: Evacuation Ordered Amid Rockslide Threat
Life-Saving Mission: Coast Guard's Critical Medical Evacuation
Swift Evacuation Saves Lives in Srinagar School Blaze
Indian Coast Guard's Daring Rescues: Medical Evacuations in Lakshadweep and Diu
Volcanic Eruptions in Indonesia Cause Flight Disruptions and Evacuations