Blaze Engulfs 22-Storey Building in South Mumbai

A devastating fire broke out in the 22-storey Ansari Heights building in South Mumbai, injuring two people including a dedicated female firefighter, civic officials reported.

The blaze, believed to have been triggered by a cooking gas cylinder explosion, spread from the 14th to the 19th floors, forcing a precautionary evacuation.

Rescue operations involved 12 fire engines, and despite the chaos, the fire was eventually put out by 5 PM. Thankfully, the injured were reported to be in stable condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)