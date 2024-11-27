Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs 22-Storey Building in South Mumbai

A fire broke out in a 22-storey building in South Mumbai, injuring two individuals, including a female firefighter. The blaze, which started on the 14th floor and extended to the 19th level, was due to a gas cylinder explosion. Residents were evacuated to safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:02 IST
Blaze Engulfs 22-Storey Building in South Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire broke out in the 22-storey Ansari Heights building in South Mumbai, injuring two people including a dedicated female firefighter, civic officials reported.

The blaze, believed to have been triggered by a cooking gas cylinder explosion, spread from the 14th to the 19th floors, forcing a precautionary evacuation.

Rescue operations involved 12 fire engines, and despite the chaos, the fire was eventually put out by 5 PM. Thankfully, the injured were reported to be in stable condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024