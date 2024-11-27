Telangana's Effort to Reclaim Musi Riverfront Sparks Controversy

The Telangana High Court has ruled in favor of the state government in its Musi Riverfront Development Project, ordering the removal of unauthorized structures in the river's Full Tank Level and River Bed Zone. This legal endorsement is seen as a boost for the ruling Congress party.

The court mandated that the encroachments be removed swiftly and in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines, while instructing government bodies such as the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to issue removal notices to those responsible for illegal constructions.

Amid opposition criticism, the court urged the government to conduct socio-economic surveys of those affected, offering them suitable relocation options. It emphasized the need for legal action against land grabbers, ensuring protection for the rejuvenation efforts along the Musi River.

