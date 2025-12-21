Left Menu

Shocking Incident: HYDRAA Gunman Attempts Suicide Amid Speculations

A HYDRAA Armed Reserve Constable, Krishna Chaitanya, attempted suicide with his service pistol due to suspected debts or other reasons. Currently under medical care, the cause remains under investigation. Created in 2024, HYDRAA protects government assets from illegal activities in Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-12-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 21:36 IST
Shocking Incident: HYDRAA Gunman Attempts Suicide Amid Speculations
Commissioner
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old Armed Reserve Constable associated with the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) is in critical condition after attempting suicide with his service pistol. The incident took place at his residence on Sunday, according to the police.

The constable, Krishna Chaitanya, is from the 2020 batch and is currently receiving medical care. Authorities at the Hayathnagar police station have indicated that debts or other personal reasons may have prompted this tragic act, but the precise cause is still under investigation.

HYDRAA, established by the Telangana government in July 2024, aims to shield government assets, including lakes, from encroachments and illegal activities. This agency's role has now taken a spotlight due to the personal crisis of one of its members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025