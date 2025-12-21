Shocking Incident: HYDRAA Gunman Attempts Suicide Amid Speculations
A HYDRAA Armed Reserve Constable, Krishna Chaitanya, attempted suicide with his service pistol due to suspected debts or other reasons. Currently under medical care, the cause remains under investigation. Created in 2024, HYDRAA protects government assets from illegal activities in Hyderabad.
A 32-year-old Armed Reserve Constable associated with the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) is in critical condition after attempting suicide with his service pistol. The incident took place at his residence on Sunday, according to the police.
The constable, Krishna Chaitanya, is from the 2020 batch and is currently receiving medical care. Authorities at the Hayathnagar police station have indicated that debts or other personal reasons may have prompted this tragic act, but the precise cause is still under investigation.
HYDRAA, established by the Telangana government in July 2024, aims to shield government assets, including lakes, from encroachments and illegal activities. This agency's role has now taken a spotlight due to the personal crisis of one of its members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
