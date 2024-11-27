Left Menu

Karnataka's Leap Towards Green Economy at ESG Summit 2024

Karnataka's Minister Eshwar B Khandre emphasized the importance of balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability at the CII Karnataka ESG Summit 2024. The summit, focusing on transitioning towards a net-zero economy, highlighted sustainable practices, green technologies, and the promotion of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Karnataka's commitment to a sustainable future was reinforced at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Karnataka ESG Summit 2024, as the state's Minister for Forest, Ecology & Environment, Eshwar B Khandre, stressed the importance of harmonizing economic growth with ecological responsibility.

In his keynote, Khandre called for comprehensive policies addressing pollution and resource management, while stressing that emerging economies like India can adopt advanced solutions for sustainability. Inclusive green growth, according to him, should prioritize social equity alongside environmental gains.

The summit underscored the critical role businesses play in advancing towards a net-zero economy, with talks emphasizing the integration of ESG strategies for competitive, sustainable growth. Prominent industry figures shared successful green practices, including Saint-Gobain India's water conservation efforts, highlighting the necessity for corporate leadership in shaping sustainable operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

