Delhi's Fight Against Air Pollution: MCD Takes Action

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) reported to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) about its measures against illegal dumping and air pollution in October. The report highlighted penalties of Rs 95.35 lakh imposed for improper debris disposal and outlined various anti-pollution initiatives.

Efforts include the deployment of 372 surveillance teams to curb illegal waste dumping and biomass burning. The installation of anti-smog guns at prominent sites such as hospitals and civic facilities is another strategy to control airborne dust. Additionally, approximately 57,500 workers and 52 mechanical sweepers are tasked with road cleaning duties.

The MCD's 311 mobile app has facilitated public involvement, receiving over 7 lakh complaints regarding pollution and waste issues since July 2022. A newly formed dust control and management cell will further monitor and manage air quality improvement activities.

