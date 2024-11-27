Blaze at Ansari Heights: Heroic Firefighting in Mumbai

A significant fire broke out at Ansari Heights, a 22-storey residential building in Mumbai's Dongri area, on Wednesday, resulting in injuries to a firefighter and three residents, according to civic officials.

The blaze may have been sparked by a gas cylinder explosion in a flat on the 14th floor, which quickly spread throughout the building. Civic officials reported 27 residents were trapped on the terrace due to smoke-filled staircases but were successfully rescued after firefighting efforts.

Nine fire engines and 12 water tankers were mobilized, yet illegal parking obstructed swift access. Earlier in the day, another fire occurred in Andheri without injuries. The investigation into both incidents is ongoing.

