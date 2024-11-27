Left Menu

Blaze at Ansari Heights: Heroic Firefighting in Mumbai

A fire broke out in a 22-storey building in Mumbai, injuring a firefighter and three residents. The blaze, possibly triggered by a gas cylinder explosion, saw 27 people stranded on the terrace. Nine fire engines and 12 tankers were deployed to extinguish the fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:53 IST
Blaze at Ansari Heights: Heroic Firefighting in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fire broke out at Ansari Heights, a 22-storey residential building in Mumbai's Dongri area, on Wednesday, resulting in injuries to a firefighter and three residents, according to civic officials.

The blaze may have been sparked by a gas cylinder explosion in a flat on the 14th floor, which quickly spread throughout the building. Civic officials reported 27 residents were trapped on the terrace due to smoke-filled staircases but were successfully rescued after firefighting efforts.

Nine fire engines and 12 water tankers were mobilized, yet illegal parking obstructed swift access. Earlier in the day, another fire occurred in Andheri without injuries. The investigation into both incidents is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024