Blaze at Ansari Heights: Heroic Firefighting in Mumbai
A fire broke out in a 22-storey building in Mumbai, injuring a firefighter and three residents. The blaze, possibly triggered by a gas cylinder explosion, saw 27 people stranded on the terrace. Nine fire engines and 12 tankers were deployed to extinguish the fire.
- Country:
- India
A significant fire broke out at Ansari Heights, a 22-storey residential building in Mumbai's Dongri area, on Wednesday, resulting in injuries to a firefighter and three residents, according to civic officials.
The blaze may have been sparked by a gas cylinder explosion in a flat on the 14th floor, which quickly spread throughout the building. Civic officials reported 27 residents were trapped on the terrace due to smoke-filled staircases but were successfully rescued after firefighting efforts.
Nine fire engines and 12 water tankers were mobilized, yet illegal parking obstructed swift access. Earlier in the day, another fire occurred in Andheri without injuries. The investigation into both incidents is ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Health Secretary Urges States to Bolster Fire Safety in Hospitals
Fire Safety Crisis Averted: Debunking Myths at Jhansi Medical College
Uttar Pradesh Introduces High-Tech All-Terrain Vehicles for Fire Safety at Mahakumbh 2025
Blaze Engulfs 22-Storey Building in South Mumbai
Fire breaks out in 15-storey residential building in south Mumbai; no injuries: Civic officials. PTK KK NR