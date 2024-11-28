Fatal Flash Floods and Landslides Devastate North Sumatra

Indonesian rescue teams are racing against time to find passengers trapped in a minibus swallowed by mud in North Sumatra, following deadly flash floods and landslides claiming at least 27 lives, according to officials on Thursday.

Heavy rain since last week triggered these catastrophic floods and landslides across four districts, confirmed by Indonesia's disaster management agency. A calamitous landslide on Wednesday in Deli Serdang village resulted in the death of seven individuals and injuries to 20 others.

Amidst their recovery efforts, rescuers have already discovered 20 bodies and are on the lookout for two missing individuals. This natural disaster has not only claimed lives but also damaged homes, places of worship, and agricultural fields, causing significant disruptions in regional elections due to delayed voting.

(With inputs from agencies.)