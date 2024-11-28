Jammu and Kashmir Shaken by Afghan-Origin Earthquake

A seismic event of magnitude 5.8 rattled Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday afternoon, yet officials reported no casualties or damage.

The tremor was registered at precisely 4:19 PM, originating from Afghanistan, with the epicenter pinpointed at 36.49 degrees north latitude and 71.27 degrees east longitude.

Depth readings showed the earthquake occurred 165 km below the surface, and officials verified no negative impacts within the Kashmir Valley.

(With inputs from agencies.)