Jammu and Kashmir Shaken by Afghan-Origin Earthquake
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake, originating in Afghanistan with no reported damage or casualties, impacted Jammu and Kashmir. The tremor occurred at 4:19 PM, with its epicenter located at a depth of 165 km north of the Kashmir Valley. Authorities confirmed no immediate damage or harm.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:02 IST
A seismic event of magnitude 5.8 rattled Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday afternoon, yet officials reported no casualties or damage.
The tremor was registered at precisely 4:19 PM, originating from Afghanistan, with the epicenter pinpointed at 36.49 degrees north latitude and 71.27 degrees east longitude.
Depth readings showed the earthquake occurred 165 km below the surface, and officials verified no negative impacts within the Kashmir Valley.
