Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Shaken by Afghan-Origin Earthquake

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake, originating in Afghanistan with no reported damage or casualties, impacted Jammu and Kashmir. The tremor occurred at 4:19 PM, with its epicenter located at a depth of 165 km north of the Kashmir Valley. Authorities confirmed no immediate damage or harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:02 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Shaken by Afghan-Origin Earthquake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A seismic event of magnitude 5.8 rattled Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday afternoon, yet officials reported no casualties or damage.

The tremor was registered at precisely 4:19 PM, originating from Afghanistan, with the epicenter pinpointed at 36.49 degrees north latitude and 71.27 degrees east longitude.

Depth readings showed the earthquake occurred 165 km below the surface, and officials verified no negative impacts within the Kashmir Valley.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024