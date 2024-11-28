Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Vulture Conservation Effort Faces Setback

Three critically-endangered vultures translocated for conservation to Maharashtra's Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve have died. They were part of a project to boost vulture populations. Officials suspect infection but await post-mortem results. The vultures' deaths underscore the challenges of wildlife conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:08 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Vulture Conservation Effort Faces Setback
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three critically-endangered vultures, recently translocated from Rajasthan to Maharashtra's Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, were found dead this week, officials confirmed on Thursday.

These vultures were part of a larger group brought in under the 'Jatayu Conservation Project' and had been introduced to the reserve to aid population recovery efforts. Conservation authorities suspect infections may have led to their untimely demise, but await the official post-mortem results for confirmation.

The loss of these vultures highlights the persistent challenges faced in wildlife conservation, a priority initiative by former forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, in partnership with the Mumbai-based Bombay Natural History Society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024