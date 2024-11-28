Tragedy Strikes: Vulture Conservation Effort Faces Setback
Three critically-endangered vultures translocated for conservation to Maharashtra's Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve have died. They were part of a project to boost vulture populations. Officials suspect infection but await post-mortem results. The vultures' deaths underscore the challenges of wildlife conservation.
Three critically-endangered vultures, recently translocated from Rajasthan to Maharashtra's Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, were found dead this week, officials confirmed on Thursday.
These vultures were part of a larger group brought in under the 'Jatayu Conservation Project' and had been introduced to the reserve to aid population recovery efforts. Conservation authorities suspect infections may have led to their untimely demise, but await the official post-mortem results for confirmation.
The loss of these vultures highlights the persistent challenges faced in wildlife conservation, a priority initiative by former forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, in partnership with the Mumbai-based Bombay Natural History Society.
