India's Bold Leap: Successful SLBM Test Boosts Strategic Prowess

In a landmark military development, India conducted a successful test of a nuclear-capable ballistic missile from a submarine in the Bay of Bengal, significantly enhancing its nuclear deterrence and strategic capabilities. Sources revealed that this test positions India among an elite group of nations equipped with triad capacities, able to launch nuclear missiles from land, air, and sea.

The K4 missile was launched from INS Arighaat, off Visakhapatnam's coast, marking its first deployment from a submarine. Having been trialed multiple times from submersible platforms, this test reportedly utilized almost the missile's full range. INS Arighaat, commissioned into the Indian Navy on August 29, boasts indigenous systems developed by Indian scientists and industries.

This advancement follows India's recent successful flight-test of a long-range hypersonic missile near Odisha, underscoring its focus on enhancing combat capabilities amidst China's growing military assertiveness. Hypersonic missiles, known for their high-speed and agility, add to India's expanding arsenal as it navigates regional security challenges.

