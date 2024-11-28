Seismic Stir: Earthquake Shakes Northwestern Pakistan

On Thursday, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake rattled Pakistan's northwestern region, sparking panic but causing no reported casualties or damage, according to local authorities.

Seismological officials confirmed the epicenter was located at a depth of 212 kilometers, positioned near the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

Tremors were experienced across Peshawar, North Waziristan, Lower Dir, Malakand districts, and parts of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The event highlights ongoing seismic activity in the area, following an earlier tremor this month near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

