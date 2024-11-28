Left Menu

Seismic Stir: Earthquake Shakes Northwestern Pakistan

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan's northwestern region on Thursday, with the epicenter near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border. No casualties or property damage were reported, despite panic among residents. This is the second tremor in a month, highlighting the region's seismic activity due to tectonic plate interaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad/Peshawar | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:05 IST
Seismic Stir: Earthquake Shakes Northwestern Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake rattled Pakistan's northwestern region, sparking panic but causing no reported casualties or damage, according to local authorities.

Seismological officials confirmed the epicenter was located at a depth of 212 kilometers, positioned near the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

Tremors were experienced across Peshawar, North Waziristan, Lower Dir, Malakand districts, and parts of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The event highlights ongoing seismic activity in the area, following an earlier tremor this month near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024