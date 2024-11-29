Left Menu

Unveiling Ancient Paths: Fossils and Climate Impact

Current science news highlights climate-resistant potatoes in China, fossil footprints in Kenya revealing ancient human coexistence, and dinosaur supremacy insights from fecal fossils, deepening understanding of Triassic ecosystems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 10:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Scientists in China are developing climate-resistant potatoes, growing tiny specimens under future climate scenarios to simulate the effects of rising temperatures on food security.

In Kenya, newly discovered fossil footprints reveal that two ancient human species, Paranthropus boisei and Homo erectus, once coexisted, posing questions about their interactions.

New research from Poland unveils how dinosaurs rose to dominance during the Triassic Period, using fossilized feces and vomit to trace ancient food chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

