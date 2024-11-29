Unveiling Ancient Paths: Fossils and Climate Impact

Scientists in China are developing climate-resistant potatoes, growing tiny specimens under future climate scenarios to simulate the effects of rising temperatures on food security.

In Kenya, newly discovered fossil footprints reveal that two ancient human species, Paranthropus boisei and Homo erectus, once coexisted, posing questions about their interactions.

New research from Poland unveils how dinosaurs rose to dominance during the Triassic Period, using fossilized feces and vomit to trace ancient food chains.

