New visitor centre at Punakaiki offers cultural and environmental experience

A world-class visitor experience centre at Punakaiki, home to the iconic Pancake Rocks and Blowholes Track, has officially opened, offering tourists an enriched cultural and environmental experience while supporting the West Coast's regional economy. The centre, a collaborative effort with local iwi Ngāti Waewae, was unveiled on November 29, 2024, by Conservation Minister Tama Potaka and Associate Regional Development Minister Mark Patterson.

Located in the stunning Paparoa National Park, the new Punangairi Visitor Experience Centre provides a multi-faceted experience, blending cultural heritage with modern multimedia technology. It features the "Paparoa Experience," an interactive encounter that showcases the region's geological wonders and rich Māori heritage. The initiative has been made possible through a $45.47 million redevelopment project, with $28.10 million contributed by the Provincial Growth Fund and $17.37 million from the Department of Conservation (DOC).

“This beautifully designed centre reflects the mana of this special place while respecting the unique landscape,” Minister Potaka said. “The collaboration with Ngāti Waewae highlights the importance of strengthening partnerships with Iwi and Hapū to achieve shared conservation goals and enhance visitor experiences.”

Before COVID-19, Punakaiki attracted up to 500,000 visitors annually, making it one of New Zealand’s most popular natural attractions. Minister Patterson emphasized the economic significance of the project, stating, “This centre not only supports regional tourism but also fosters long-term economic benefits for local businesses while safeguarding the area’s natural beauty.”

The redevelopment included extensive upgrades to the surrounding infrastructure. Improvements include traffic and highway adjustments, expanded parking facilities, pedestrian safety enhancements, and new cycle paths connecting Punakaiki’s other key attractions. Landscaping upgrades were also undertaken to ensure the site complements the rugged natural beauty of the Paparoa National Park.

Ngāti Waewae Chairperson Francois Tumahai celebrated the milestone as a fulfilment of long-held aspirations. “Reconnecting with Punakaiki through the Punangairi Visitor Experience Centre is a profound opportunity for Ngāti Waewae. This partnership with Te Papa Atawhai promises an exciting future for Tai Poutini,” Tumahai said.

Tourism to New Zealand’s conservation areas generates over $3 billion annually, celebrating the country’s natural and cultural heritage while creating jobs in local communities. The new centre stands as a testament to the power of partnerships in driving both environmental stewardship and economic development.

Visitors can now immerse themselves in a world-class experience that not only educates and inspires but also leaves a lasting impact on the preservation of New Zealand’s unique natural treasures.