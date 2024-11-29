NCC Ltd Secures Major Dam Contract Under Ken-Betwa Project

NCC Ltd, a prominent infrastructure company, announced on Friday that it won a contract valued at Rs 3,389.49 crore for the Daudhan Dam project, part of the Ken-Betwa Link Project.

This substantial contract amount is exclusive of GST, according to the company's statement.

NCC Ltd confirmed they've received the Letter of Acceptance, dated November 28, designating them as the successful bidder for the dam's EPC execution. The project will span 72 months and encompasses planning, designing, and hydro-mechanical construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)