Left Menu

NCC Ltd Secures Major Dam Contract Under Ken-Betwa Project

NCC Ltd has been awarded a significant contract worth Rs 3,389.49 crore for the execution of the Daudhan Dam under the Ken-Betwa Link Project. The project involves extensive planning, design, and hydro-mechanical works on an EPC basis, and is to be completed within 72 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 14:09 IST
NCC Ltd Secures Major Dam Contract Under Ken-Betwa Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NCC Ltd, a prominent infrastructure company, announced on Friday that it won a contract valued at Rs 3,389.49 crore for the Daudhan Dam project, part of the Ken-Betwa Link Project.

This substantial contract amount is exclusive of GST, according to the company's statement.

NCC Ltd confirmed they've received the Letter of Acceptance, dated November 28, designating them as the successful bidder for the dam's EPC execution. The project will span 72 months and encompasses planning, designing, and hydro-mechanical construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024