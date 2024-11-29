Left Menu

Global Automakers Brace for Tariff Turbulence

European and American carmakers face potential profit losses due to proposed U.S. import tariffs on Europe, Mexico, and Canada. S&P Global warns that companies like Volvo, Jaguar Land Rover, GM, and Stellantis are particularly exposed, with potential credit downgrades and increased competition pressures ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:41 IST
Global Automakers Brace for Tariff Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Carmakers across Europe and America are bracing for a significant financial hit as the United States mulls over imposing import tariffs on vehicles from Europe, Mexico, and Canada. A report by S&P Global highlights that these tariffs could slash up to 17% of the automotive industry's combined annual core profits, raising concerns over potential credit downgrades.

The threat looms larger for premium manufacturers like Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover, primarily based in Europe, as well as car assembly giants General Motors and Stellantis, which operate high-volume production in Mexico and Canada. These companies find themselves particularly vulnerable to the proposed tariffs.

Compounding the challenge, S&P predicts that new CO2 regulations in Europe and fierce competition in China and Europe will further squeeze earnings. If the U.S. follows through with a 20% tariff on EU light vehicle imports and a 25% tariff on those from Mexico and Canada, the financial outlook could worsen for top players such as GM and Stellantis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024