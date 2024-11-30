Green Tribunal Advocates Fair Hearing Before Environmental Penalty Imposition

The National Green Tribunal has stressed the importance of fair hearings and due process before imposing fines for environmental rule violations. The tribunal insists that violators should be informed of their rights, including the ability to file an appeal.

This observation came during a case involving the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), which had imposed a hefty environmental compensation of Rs eight lakh on four illegal stone-crushing units in Nilothi village. The units were cited for their contribution to air, noise, and water pollution.

The tribunal noted that the DPCC's actions, which only involved the issuance of show cause notices, did not constitute proper procedure. According to tribunal members Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad, a proper order should allow the accused parties the opportunity to present their defense and be informed about available remedies, such as filing an appeal.

