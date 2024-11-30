Left Menu

Wild Winter Grips New York: Lake-Effect Snow Blankets Region

A formidable lake-effect snowstorm looms over towns in New York along Lakes Erie and Ontario. Expecting up to 6 feet of snow in some areas, the intense weather pattern has halted travel and prompted emergency declarations. Michigan also sees similar conditions, risking more disruptive winter weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buffalo | Updated: 30-11-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 11:08 IST
Wild Winter Grips New York: Lake-Effect Snow Blankets Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A major winter storm is gearing up to unload lake-effect snow on regions along Lakes Erie and Ontario in New York during a bustling holiday weekend. Meteorologists forecast 4 to 6 feet of snow in certain areas, with parts of Michigan facing similar challenges.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has responded to the daunting forecast by declaring a disaster emergency, paving the way for state agencies to mobilize resources efficiently. The dangerous weather conditions have led to road closures and travel bans, with Erie County authorities preparing for more snowfalls.

The Buffalo Bills are facing the prospect of a snowy game day, as over 2 feet of snow is expected to cover their stadium before their Sunday night face-off. With visibility significantly reduced, authorities urge caution to residents and travelers as they brace for further snow accumulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024