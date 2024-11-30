Wild Winter Grips New York: Lake-Effect Snow Blankets Region

A major winter storm is gearing up to unload lake-effect snow on regions along Lakes Erie and Ontario in New York during a bustling holiday weekend. Meteorologists forecast 4 to 6 feet of snow in certain areas, with parts of Michigan facing similar challenges.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has responded to the daunting forecast by declaring a disaster emergency, paving the way for state agencies to mobilize resources efficiently. The dangerous weather conditions have led to road closures and travel bans, with Erie County authorities preparing for more snowfalls.

The Buffalo Bills are facing the prospect of a snowy game day, as over 2 feet of snow is expected to cover their stadium before their Sunday night face-off. With visibility significantly reduced, authorities urge caution to residents and travelers as they brace for further snow accumulation.

