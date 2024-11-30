Left Menu

Cold Snap Hits Maharashtra: Mercury Levels Drop in Nashik and Beyond

Maharashtra is experiencing a significant drop in temperatures, with Nashik recording 8.9°C. Various regions, including Beed and Jeur, reported chilly conditions. Despite these lows, temperatures are expected to rise due to increased moisture from Cyclone Fengal, according to IMD scientist Sushma Nair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 14:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nashik, along with several parts of Maharashtra, witnessed a cold spell as minimum temperatures dipped significantly, hitting 8.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Beed and Jeur in Solapur recorded 10.5 degrees Celsius, whereas Ahilyanagar saw a chillier 10.7 degrees Celsius. Satara and Mahabaleshwar registered 11.9 and 11.5 degrees Celsius respectively, while Sangli and Kolhapur recorded 14.8 and 16.7 degrees Celsius.

Despite the cold, IMD scientist Sushma Nair forecasted a rise in temperatures starting Saturday, due to added moisture from Cyclone Fengal. Meanwhile, Mumbai's Santacruz and Colaba stations reported minimum temperatures of 18 and 21.2 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

