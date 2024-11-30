Cold Snap Hits Maharashtra: Mercury Levels Drop in Nashik and Beyond

Nashik, along with several parts of Maharashtra, witnessed a cold spell as minimum temperatures dipped significantly, hitting 8.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Beed and Jeur in Solapur recorded 10.5 degrees Celsius, whereas Ahilyanagar saw a chillier 10.7 degrees Celsius. Satara and Mahabaleshwar registered 11.9 and 11.5 degrees Celsius respectively, while Sangli and Kolhapur recorded 14.8 and 16.7 degrees Celsius.

Despite the cold, IMD scientist Sushma Nair forecasted a rise in temperatures starting Saturday, due to added moisture from Cyclone Fengal. Meanwhile, Mumbai's Santacruz and Colaba stations reported minimum temperatures of 18 and 21.2 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)