IAEA Partners with Elekta and GE Healthcare to Advance Global Cancer Care

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has signed new agreements with Elekta and GE Healthcare, strengthening its collaboration with industry under the Rays of Hope: Cancer Care for All initiative. The agreements aim to narrow global disparities in cancer diagnosis and treatment by enhancing training and research capabilities at the IAEA Dosimetry Laboratory in Seibersdorf, Austria.

As part of their contributions, Elekta will donate brachytherapy applicators and GE Healthcare will provide a state-of-the-art mammography machine. These additions will support essential research on dosimetry—a critical component of radiation therapy—and improve the training of medical professionals worldwide.

“We are very grateful. Dosimetry is indispensable and needs to be made available for facilities, institutions, medical centres, and teams all over the world,” said IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi during the signing ceremony, held at the IAEA Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Science, Technology, and Applications.

Addressing Inequalities in Cancer Care

The collaboration seeks to address stark global inequalities in cancer outcomes, particularly for women’s cancers. While survival rates for breast cancer exceed 90% in high-income countries, women in low- and middle-income countries face significantly lower survival rates and higher mortality from cervical cancer—a preventable disease if detected and treated early.

Habib Nehme, Elekta's Chief Commercial Officer, highlighted the critical role of brachytherapy in treating cervical cancer. “We are very proud to partner with the IAEA in the frame of Rays of Hope. This partnership delivers tangible steps toward closing the gap in cancer care globally,” Nehme said.

GE Healthcare’s digital mammography system, designed for early tumor detection, will further enhance training on quality assurance and dosimetry research. “Our mission is to create a world where healthcare has no limits, and this is only possible with strong partners like the IAEA,” said Roland Rott, President and CEO of Imaging at GE Healthcare.

Strengthening the IAEA Dosimetry Laboratory

Since its establishment in 1961, the IAEA Dosimetry Laboratory has been pivotal in ensuring the safe and effective medical use of radiation globally. It provides calibration and audit services, conducts medical physics research, and ensures hospitals and regulatory bodies adhere to stringent radiation safety standards.

As the central hub of the Network of Secondary Standards Dosimetry Laboratories (SSDLs), co-run by the IAEA and WHO, the laboratory plays a vital role in maintaining international standards for radiation equipment calibration. The new equipment from Elekta and GE Healthcare will enhance these efforts, enabling better patient outcomes worldwide.

Rising Cancer Burden and Workforce Challenges

The IAEA has highlighted the urgent need to address the rising global burden of cancer. The IAEA-led Lancet Oncology Commission recently reported that the radiation medicine workforce must grow by over 60% by 2050 to meet projected cancer care demands.

Low- and middle-income countries face critical shortages of skilled professionals such as radiation oncologists, imaging specialists, and medical physicists. The Rays of Hope initiative, launched in February 2022, seeks to bridge these gaps by supporting training, infrastructure, and access to radiation therapy.

Impact of Rays of Hope Initiative

To date, over 90 countries have joined the initiative, with nearly a dozen cancer facilities designated as Rays of Hope Anchor Centres. The campaign has also raised more than €80 million in funding to expand cancer care infrastructure, equipment, and expertise globally.

“With the expected surge in cancer cases, partnerships like these with Elekta and GE Healthcare are critical for ensuring that all countries have access to quality cancer care,” Grossi emphasized.

The IAEA continues to foster international collaboration, emphasizing the importance of equitable access to life-saving cancer treatments and the role of cutting-edge technology in addressing this pressing global health challenge.