Winter Chaos: Lake Effect Snowstorm Paralyzes Regions

The first major snowfall of the season has disrupted holiday travel and shopping in areas near Lake Erie, with a state of emergency declared in New York and disaster declaration in Pennsylvania. Heavy snow, reaching up to three feet, has caused road closures and dangerous conditions in the Great Lakes, Plains, and Midwest regions.

Updated: 30-11-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 23:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Heavy snowfall has blanketed regions near Lake Erie, causing significant disruptions during the holiday travel period. In upstate New York and northwestern Pennsylvania, officials have declared states of emergency as towns deal with nearly two to three feet of snow.

Transport chaos ensued with road closures along parts of I-90 and the New York Thruway, as the National Weather Service warned of extreme travel hazards. The severe weather has forced some travelers to seek refuge in local hotels, with locals and officials rallying to provide assistance.

The continued frigid conditions, spurred by Arctic air, are set to extend through the Great Lakes, Plains, and Midwest. Meteorologists predict further snowfall in Michigan, promising hazardous conditions for days to come.

