Tragic Roof Collapse Claims Five Lives in Northwest Pakistan

A tragic incident unfolded in northwest Pakistan's Khyber district when a family home collapsed, killing five members and injuring eight others. Authorities reported the roof gave way in the Allacha area of Zakhakhel.

Local residents rushed to the scene, retrieving bodies from the rubble and swiftly transporting the injured to nearby medical facilities.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur extended his condolences to the grieving family and directed medical staff to provide optimal care for the injured. He also instructed the district authorities to ensure support for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)