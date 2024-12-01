Left Menu

Tragic Roof Collapse Claims Five Lives in Northwest Pakistan

In northwest Pakistan, a tragic roof collapse in the Zakhakhel area of Khyber district led to the deaths of five family members and injured eight others. Local residents helped recover the victims. The Chief Minister extended condolences and ordered comprehensive medical care for the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 01-12-2024 00:59 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 00:59 IST
Tragic Roof Collapse Claims Five Lives in Northwest Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A tragic incident unfolded in northwest Pakistan's Khyber district when a family home collapsed, killing five members and injuring eight others. Authorities reported the roof gave way in the Allacha area of Zakhakhel.

Local residents rushed to the scene, retrieving bodies from the rubble and swiftly transporting the injured to nearby medical facilities.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur extended his condolences to the grieving family and directed medical staff to provide optimal care for the injured. He also instructed the district authorities to ensure support for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024