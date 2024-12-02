Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

The Roman Catholic Church has appealed to El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, urging him not to revoke the nation's ban on gold mining. Archbishop José Luis Escobar Alas voiced his concerns, stating that lifting the ban would cause irreparable harm to the country. This sentiment is shared by civic and environmental advocacy groups.

President Bukele has dismissed the 2017 ban on metals mining as 'absurd,' suggesting that untapped gold reserves represent significant economic potential for El Salvador. With his party dominating Congress and opposition weakened, any formal proposal to end the ban could proceed with minimal resistance.

The initial ban was enacted to protect El Salvador's water resources from potential contamination. Critics, including environmentalists and health advocates, argue that 'green mining' is a misnomer and emphasize potential health risks, such as kidney and respiratory issues, linked to mining activities.

