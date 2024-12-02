Left Menu

Mumbai Pioneers Luxury Real Estate Boom with Record Sales

The luxury housing market in India is experiencing a significant surge, with Mumbai leading in sales worth Rs. 114,529 crore in the first half of FY 2024-25. The market shows a boom in exclusivity and premium living spaces, despite global economic uncertainties.

Updated: 02-12-2024 12:35 IST
The Indian luxury housing sector is witnessing an unprecedented upswing, with Mumbai leading the charge. In the first half of the fiscal year 2024-25, Mumbai alone accounted for Rs. 114,529 crore in sales, as reported by CREDAI-MCHI. This surge indicates a growing demand for exclusivity and premium living spaces among affluent homebuyers.

The CREDAI-MCHI data revealed an 18% boost in total sales value across India's seven key property markets, despite a 3% drop in units sold. This highlights a shift towards premium housing, as average prices rose to ₹1.23 crore from ₹1 crore over the previous year. Notably, cities like Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru are following Mumbai as leaders in premium property sales.

The trend is more than just about homes; it's a lifestyle choice, as reported by CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd, with a significant rise in luxury unit sales over ₹4 crore. Developers are responding to this demand by rolling out high-end projects to meet the evolving preferences of homebuyers who seek quality, sophistication, and a blend of lifestyle and community living.

Latest News

