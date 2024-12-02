Left Menu

Macrotech Developers Expands Into Delhi-NCR With Landmark Land Acquisition

Macrotech Developers, under the Lodha brand, has acquired a 45-acre land parcel in Sohna, Gurugram for Rs 110 crore to develop an industrial and logistics park. The firm plans to expand in the Delhi-NCR market and aims for a robust growth in its industrial and logistics segment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Macrotech Developers, operating under the Lodha brand, has made a significant entry into the Delhi-NCR market by acquiring a 45-acre land parcel in Sohna, Gurugram. The purchase, valued at Rs 110 crore, is aimed at developing a state-of-the-art industrial and logistics park.

The Mumbai-based realty firm announced in late November that it had acquired Janus Logistics and Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd (JLIPPL) for Rs 48 crore, making JLIPPL a wholly-owned subsidiary. The acquisition aligns with Macrotech's strategy to enhance annuity income through digital infrastructure development.

With an ambitious target of reaching Rs 1,500 crore in annual rental income by the 2030-31 fiscal year, Macrotech Developers is capitalizing on the burgeoning demand for industrial and logistics facilities, fueled by strategic tie-ups with Bain Capital and Ivanhoé Cambridge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

