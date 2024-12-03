Rising Waters: Residents Return to Tumpat as Floods Recede

In the aftermath of devastating floods, residents of Tumpat, Malaysia, are returning to their submerged homes and businesses. Torrential rains, measuring over a metre, have wreaked havoc across northeastern Peninsular Malaysia and southern Thailand, claiming lives and damaging critical infrastructure.

More than six months' worth of rain fell in just a few days, leading to disastrous flooding, as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirmed in parliament. The heavy rains have left parts of the region grappling with collapsed homes and disrupted lives, especially in towns like Tumpat and Tanah Merah.

The floods have forced the evacuation of over 150,000 people in Malaysia, with the current count of displaced residents now around 85,000. As the nation braces for further rainfall warnings, the coming days will test the resilience of those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)