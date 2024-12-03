Left Menu

Bosnia's Abandoned Village: A Tale of Floods and Forgotten Promises

The Bosnian village of Donja Jablanica, devastated by floods in October, remains in disarray as local residents claim inadequate government response. Locals have depended on charity organizations for aid. The natural disaster has exposed the need for improved communication and fund channelling within Bosnia's fragmented governance structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:34 IST
Bosnia's Abandoned Village: A Tale of Floods and Forgotten Promises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Residents of Donja Jablanica in Bosnia continue to struggle after devastating floods hit the village in October, with many accusing the government of failing to provide adequate support.

Despite state promises, locals have primarily relied on charitable donations to cope with the disaster's aftermath. Authorities admit to challenges in fund allocation within Bosnia's complex political framework.

The disaster has underscored the fragmented nature of Bosnia's governance, prompting calls for better intergovernmental communication to effectively manage crisis responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024