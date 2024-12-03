Bosnia's Abandoned Village: A Tale of Floods and Forgotten Promises

Residents of Donja Jablanica in Bosnia continue to struggle after devastating floods hit the village in October, with many accusing the government of failing to provide adequate support.

Despite state promises, locals have primarily relied on charitable donations to cope with the disaster's aftermath. Authorities admit to challenges in fund allocation within Bosnia's complex political framework.

The disaster has underscored the fragmented nature of Bosnia's governance, prompting calls for better intergovernmental communication to effectively manage crisis responses.

